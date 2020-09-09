Nora Fatehi replaces Malaika Arora as judge on India's Best Dancer

Soon after Malaika Arora revealed that she has been infected by the Coronavirus, the shoot of India's Best Dancer at Film City, where she is one the judges, was cancelled. The makers had to quickly look for a replacement.

And now, Nora Fatehi has stepped in for Malaika Arora as a judge on India's Best Dancer. However, the Dilbar Dilbar sensation is on board on a temporary basis, as Arora will be back after she recovers.

On the work front, Nora, who featured in Guru Randhawa's Lagdi Lahore Di in Street Dancer 3D, recently reunited with the singer. She shot for a new single Nach Meri Rani, produced by Bhushan Kumar. The High Rated Gabru singer drove down to Mumbai last week where Nora and he shot the video with a limited crew, following all safety precautions.

Coming back to Malaika Arora, the news of her being tested COVID-19 positive started doing the rounds shortly after her alleged boyfriend Arjun Kapoor announced on Sunday that he has been infected by the virus.

Arjun had shared the news on Instagram. "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I am asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine," he wrote.

The very next day, Malaika revealed adding that she is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home. "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctors and authorities. I request all of you stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love Malaika Arora," Malaika wrote.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news