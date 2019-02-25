Nora Fatehi shares this hilarious video, asks fans to caption it for her!

bollywood

Nora welcomed the new year with some great news for her fans. The actress is currently shooting in London for Street Dancer

Nora Fatehi

Nora welcomed the new year with some great news for her fans. Right from her collaboration with John Abraham to her announcement of being a part of Street Dancer as a lead, the actress has come a long way in her journey. Currently shooting in London for the same venture, Nora has recently put up a hilarious video on her Instagram post.

Red locks, black long jacket, sassy aviators, Nora Fatehi simply slayed her latest Instagram video in which she is seen walking towards an entrance….until she bangs herself with the entrance door. The video indeed is hilarious to watch.

Check out the video:

Not just this, Nora has asked her followers to caption the video for her, adding that she would put her favourite caption up. Nora indeed is having a lot of fun during her shoot of this Remo D'souza's film and the video is a proof. Recently, she also put up an Instagram story with Varun Dhawan and herself, asking her fans to spot the difference between two different pictures!

With such fun BTS videos, we can't wait for the movie already!

