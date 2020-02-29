Nora Fatehi sizzles as she performs at the L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix

Nora Fatehi performed at the L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, Paris, on her chartbusters Dilbar, Garmi and O saaki saaki. She claims she was the first Bollywood actor to perform at the venue, which has hosted shows of Madonna, Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

Fatehi, who collaborated with the Moroccan hip-hop group Fnaïre to release an Arabic version of Dilbar, performed with dancers from India and Morocco. "This marks the beginning of my world tour. It has elevated me as a performer. It's a special moment in my career, and I can't wait for my next," says Fatehi.

The dancer also shared some videos on social media and captioned, "Audience interaction was LIT at my show in Olympia. We had an amazing Diverse crowd in Paris they were so spontaneous and Fun! Kamariya" [sic] Take a look.

View this post on Instagram

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Street Dancer 3D. The actress is all set to share the screen space with Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

In the film, Ajay will be seen playing Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik, while Sonakshi will essay the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, who is a social worker and a farmer women, who convinced 299 other women from Madhapur to help build a runway during the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

Speaking about the same, Karnik was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. He was accompanied by 50 IAF and 60 Defence Security Corps personnel at the airbase.

