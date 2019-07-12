Nora Fatehi sizzles in the teaser of O Saki Saki song from Batla House

music

O Saki Saki picturised on Sanjay Dutt and Koena Mitra, which was a rave in the last decade is all set to make a comeback this time in Batla House. Nora Fatehi will groove to it.

Nora Fatehi

On Wednesday, the makers of Batla House released its intense trailer. After the film's trailer, the makers announced the remake of the iconic song, O Saki Saki, originally from the film Musafir. Nora Fatehi will be seen sizzling on this song from Batla House. The teaser of the song is already released.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Nora Fatehi, who was praised for her sizzling performance in the song Dilbar can be seen making the mark once again with her super-steamy performance in O Saki Saki. The song, which is sung by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar and composed by Tanishk Bagchi is all set to release on July 15.

Batla House is directed by Nikkhil Advani. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Emmay Entertainment's Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and JA Entertainment in association with Bake My Cake Films' Sandeep Leyzell, the film will release on August 15, 2019.

