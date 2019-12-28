Search

Nora Fatehi sizzles on the stage of a popular dance reality show

Updated: Dec 28, 2019, 15:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Nora Fatehi loves to dance and was only too happy to oblige when she was asked to shake a leg on the show.

Popular dance reality show Dance+5 has had some extraordinary performances each week by talented dancers. The upcoming episode of the show will see its entertainment quotient going up several notches as contestants will try to win over super judge Remo D'Souza along with captains Puneet, Dharmesh, Karishma and Suresh with their performances.

The episode will also see dance queen Nora Fatehi fulfilling captains Punit, Dharmesh and Suresh's wish by showing off her epic dance moves. Nora Fatehi loves to dance and was only too happy to oblige when she was asked to shake a leg on the show. The actress-dancer grooved to hits like Pachtaoge, Ek Toh Kam Zindagani, and Saki Saki. Nora Fatehi effortlessly pulled off all the dance moves leaving everyone mesmerised.

To catch all the masti and the extraordinary performances, stay tuned to Dance+5, this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on Star Plus.

