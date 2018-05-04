Nora Fatehi spotted at Nikkhil Advani's office

The half-Moroccan and half-Canadian actor-dancer Nora Fatehi is said to be in talks for a project



Nora Fatehi

Former Bigg Boss contestant Nora Fatehi was recently spotted at filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's office. The half-Moroccan and half-Canadian actor-dancer is said to be in talks for a project. Nora was seen in films like Roar: Tigers Of The Sundarbans (2013) and My Birthday Song earlier this year. She's hoping for that elusive big break.

Dancing diva Nora Fatehi is known for her belly dancing and pole dancing, but this time she has taken up a new challenge. After having wowed the audiences with her dance number in Baahubali, she is currently busy learning to play Football. On the work front, Nora Fatehi will next be seen in Malayalam film Kayamkulam Kochunni, starring Nivin Pauly. This will be the second Malayalam film Nora will be seen in. The first film she shot for was with actor Prithviraj's Double Barrel.

