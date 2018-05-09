Nora Fatehi to debut as a host on TV with MTV's Dating in the Dark

Dating in the Dark is a popular show in several countries where pairs of men and women are introduced to each other with the prospect of finding love and attraction, only with a catch of having to know the person of the opposite person in the dark



Nora Fatehi, who's a popular face amongst the youth owing to her incredible following on social media will now be seen as the face of a new MTV show. The actress was last seen on television on an episode of the popular MTV show, Troll Police where famous celebrities took to their social media troll face to face. Also has participated in the Jhalak and Bigg Boss 9 as a contestant, Nora is now all set to make her debut as a host on television. She will be hosting the MTV reality show, Dating in the Dark. Based on a popular international format, Dating in the Dark is a very popular show in several countries where pairs of men and women are introduced to each other with the prospect of finding love and attraction, only with a catch of having to know the person of the opposite person in the Dark. The show brings out the ultimate question that does looks really matter in a genuine bond between two people and can attraction of personalities be stronger than their attraction to physical being.

Speaking of her new role, Nora Fatehi said, "I'm very excited to start the shoot of Dating in the Dark, this is huge for me as I've always wanted to be a face of my own show and MTV is the perfect platform to reach the younger audience. This is going to be a really interesting and unique show and I'm sure the audience will really enjoying watching."

