Nora Fatehi to woo fans by Arabic version of Dilbar

regional-cinema

Nora Fatehi to woo her fans by now singing and performing on the Arabic version of Dilbar

Nora Fatehi

After gaining massive popularity by her sizzlng belly dance performance in Satyameva Jayate's Dilbar, the actress has now crooned the Arabic version of the song alongside Fnaire. Nora Fatehi took the country by storm with her amazing dance moves in the remixed version of Dilbar.Not only the song gave her immense reorganisation, but it also became the party anthem of the year.

Hailing from Morocco, Nora Fatehi has a wide popularity in North Africa and middle east. Given her ferocious fandom here, it is no surprise that the makers decided to have an Arabic version of the item number. Adding the cherry to the cake, Nora will also be singing the song apart from dancing to the tunes of it.

The music has been recomposed by Mohcine Tizaf and sung by Nora Fatehi marking her debut as a pop star in North Africa and the Middle East. The music video has been conceptualised and produced by Nora herself.



Giving a Moroccan spin to the recently released Dilbar with Bollywood Inidan visuals for the music video, it comprises of some unique looks!

Also Read: First Look From Nora Fatehi's Upcoming Song As A Pop Star And Producer!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates