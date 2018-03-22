Nora Fatehi's sexy belly dance will surely make your jaw drop

Nora Fatehi has taken the internet by storm with her latest video, that she shared on Instagram

Nora Fatehi, a self-taught belly dancing sensation has become a viral star because of her mesmerizing dance moves. With over 4.5 million views on her videos on youtube, this lady is taking the internet by storm. Her last video where she swayed to the moves of 'Swag Se Swagat' from Tiger Zinda Hai got a tremendous response, thanks to her sizzling belly dancing act.

This Baahubali dancer recently shared an impromptu video at one of her performances and we can't get enough of her:

The Canadian-Moroccon actress has featured in songs in films like Baahubali and Kick 2 (Telugu), will next be seen in Malayalam film Kayamkulam Kochunni, starring Nivin Pauly. This will be the second Malayalam film Nora will be seen in. The first film she shot for was with actor Prithviraj's Double Barrel.

