Nora Fatehi's weekend mood: 'Wanna dance and love and dance again'

Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi, in her latest social media post, has shared what she wants to do. In a new Instagram post, Nora shared a stunning picture. In the image, she looks gorgeous in a latex corset and harem pants. She completed her look with bright red hair, minimal make-up and ankle length peep-toe shoes.

"I wanna dance and love and dance again," Nora wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 1000k likes on the photo-sharing website.

Recently, Nora had borrowed from a song by Meghan Thee Stallion to describe herself. She took to Instagram and posted a picture dressed in a gold blazer and skirt. For the caption, she borrowed lines from Meghan Thee Stallion's song "Savage".

Up next for Nora is the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever