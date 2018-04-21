North and South Korea set up first ever telephone hotline between leaders

North and South Korea installed the first-ever telephone hotline between their leaders yesterday as they prepare for a rare summit next week aimed at resolving the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang



Representation pic

North and South Korea installed the first-ever telephone hotline between their leaders yesterday as they prepare for a rare summit next week aimed at resolving the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang. South Korea’s presidential office said a successful test call was conducted on the hotline between Seoul’s presidential Blue House and Pyongyang’s powerful State Affairs Commission.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plan to make their first telephone conversation sometime before their face-to-face meeting next Friday at the border truce village of Panmunjom. South Korean officials say the hotline, which will be maintained after the summit, will help facilitate dialogue and reduce misunderstanding during times of tension.

“The historic direct telephone line between the leaders of the South and North was connected a short while ago,” South Korean presidential official Youn Kun Young said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever