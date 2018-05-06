North Korea accuses US of misleading world on Pyongyang's denuclearization

The Korean Central News Agency quoted a spokesperson for North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that Washington is deliberately provoking Pyongyang despite the improvement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula



North Korea on Sunday accused the US of misleading world opinion by saying that Pyongyang's commitment to denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula was the outcome of international sanctions and pressure.

The Korean Central News Agency quoted a spokesperson for North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that Washington is deliberately provoking Pyongyang despite the improvement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

"Recently, the US is misleading public opinion, arguing as if Pyongyang clarification of its intention for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula made through the Panmunjom Declaration adopted at the historic North-South summit is the result of so-called sanctions and pressure," said the spokesman, Xinhua reported.

He slammed the United States for saying that it would not ease the sanctions and pressure until North Korea gives up its nuclear weapons completely.

"The US is also moving to aggravate the situation on the Korean Peninsula by deploying strategic assets on the Peninsula and increasing its attempt of taking up the 'human rights' issue against Pyongyang," said the spokesman.

"This act cannot be construed otherwise than a dangerous attempt to ruin the hard-won atmosphere of dialogue and bring the situation back to square one," he added.

The spokesman warned that if Washington miscalculates the peace-loving intention of the DPRK as a sign of weakness and continues to pursue its pressure and military threats against the latter, it would be counter-effective to addressing the nuclear issue on the peninsula.

North and South Korea issued a joint declaration on April 27, saying the two sides are committed to the goal of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, during a historic summit meeting between Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

