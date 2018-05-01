North Korea is reunifying its time zone with South Korea's

The two countries have had different time zones since 2015 when the North suddenly changed its time to 30 minutes behind the South

North Korea will move its clocks 30 minutes forward to unify with the South's time zone starting this Saturday as a conciliatory gesture after the inter-Korean summit, the North's official news agency said.

The two countries have had different time zones since 2015 when the North suddenly changed its time to 30 minutes behind the South. Pyongyang said it would return the North to the time zone used before Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule to mark the 70th anniversary of its liberation from Tokyo.