North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows in Seoul
President Donald Trump is due to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore with Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal high on the agenda and reports said that the reshuffle could be aimed at taming the military
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. File Pic
Seoul is monitoring developments in the North's military, it said yesterday after reports Pyongyang replaced three of its top military officials ahead of a summit with the US.
The North's state media revealed that Kim Su Gil had been appointed as director of the military's powerful General Political Bureau (GPB), replacing Kim Jong Gak. The wholesale reshuffle would be unusual if confirmed, Seoul's unification ministry said.
ICAN offers to foot summit bill for Kim
Tokyo: A Nobel Prize-winning anti-nuclear group has offered to pay for next week's historic summit between the US and North Korea — including the delicate issue of Kim Jong Un's hotel bill. The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) said it was willing to help resolve the impasse by bankrolling Kim's delegation, using part of the $1.1 million cash prize it received for winning last year's Nobel Peace Prize.
