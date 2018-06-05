North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows in Seoul

President Donald Trump is due to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore with Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal high on the agenda and reports said that the reshuffle could be aimed at taming the military



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. File Pic

Seoul is monitoring developments in the North's military, it said yesterday after reports Pyongyang replaced three of its top military officials ahead of a summit with the US.

The North's state media revealed that Kim Su Gil had been appointed as director of the military's powerful General Political Bureau (GPB), replacing Kim Jong Gak. The wholesale reshuffle would be unusual if confirmed, Seoul's unification ministry said.