North Korea ready to discuss denuclearisation with US

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump. File pics

North Korean officials have told their US counterparts that Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss denuclearisation, an assurance that could pave the way for a planned meeting with President Donald Trump, reports said. "The US has confirmed that Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," a Trump administration official told The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post.

The North's offer to meet was delivered to the White House by South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, who had met Kim during a visit to Pyongyang. But, Pyongyang has failed to publicly confirm the offer since, beyond a commentary from its state-run news agency noting the 'dramatic atmosphere for reconciliation' with the South and 'a sign of change' with the US.

China bans exports to NK

China has banned exports to North Korea of 32 'dual-use' items that can be applied in the development of weapons of mass destruction, the commerce ministry said.

US 'will regret it' if it violates nuke deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the US would regret withdrawing from the nuclear deal, and that Iran would respond in "less than a week" if that happened. US President Donald Trump has threatened to walk away from the deal and reimpose sanctions.

