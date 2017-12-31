North Korea: Won't give up nukes if US keeps up blackmail

North Korea lashes out at US and its allies, vows not to alter its nuclear policy, but bolster its nuke capability



Kim Jong Un. Pics/AFP and AP

North Korea yesterday said that it will never give up its nuclear weapons as long as the US and its allies continue their "blackmail and war drills" at its doorstep. The North's official Korean Central News Agency took the oft-repeated stance as it reviewed the country's major nuclear weapons and missile tests this year. North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three intercontinental ballistic missiles into the sea in July and November, indicating that it is closer than ever to gaining a nuclear arsenal that could viably target the mainland US.

The aggressive tests have led to more international pressure on North Korea amid concerns that the window for stopping or rolling back its nuclear program is closing rapidly. The US and South Korea have maintained that they won't negotiate with the North unless it is willing to discuss curbing its nuclear weapons and missile programme.

KCNA said North Korea had taken steps for "bolstering the capabilities for self-defence and pre-emptive attacks with nuclear force" in the face of a continued "nuclear threat and blackmail and war drills" by the US and its "vassal forces." KCNA accused Donald Trump of employing unprecedented hostile policies against North Korea and threatening it with pre-emptive strikes. It described North Korea as an "undeniable new strategic state and nuclear power." "Do not expect any change in its policy. Its entity as an invincible power can neither be undermined nor be stamped out," KCNA said.