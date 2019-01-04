North Korean media blames US for 'hindering' inter-Korean projects

international

Engagements between Washington and Pyongyang reached new heights in 2018 but the last few months saw a stalemate in relations

North Korea's propaganda newspaper on Thursday accused the United States of meddling in the matters of inter-Korean cooperation, while expressing discontent over the limited progress made in the economic projects amid a multitude of international sanctions imposed on the communist nation.

While referring to the recent joint groundbreaking ceremony between the two Korean countries for a cross-border railway and road project, the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's main newspaper, stated that the failure of the two nations to "actually break the ground was a tragedy coerced by external forces".

Last week, North and South Korea held the ceremony to modernise and eventually re-connect rail links and roads across the inter-Korean border, which was touted to be a symbolic launch.

Squarely blaming US' "hostile policy" towards North Korea for such restrictions, the paper urged South Korea to continue its work of maintaining good inter-Korean relations and move forward irrespective of the current North Korea-US ties.

"Important thing is that it is time for the US to change its perspective and attitude in dealing with North-South Korean relations," the paper said. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for the complete end to joint military exercises between South Korea and the US and put forth that foreign military strategic assets in the Korean peninsula are a "source" of tension.

