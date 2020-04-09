Coronavirus: North Mumbai reports first casuality as Kandivali resident passes away

A 52-year-old man has died of Coronavirus on Wednesday morning while being treated for the illness at the Shatabdi Hospital. After the death was reported, ten of his family members were sent to an isolation centre.

Shatabdi Hospital Medical Superintendent Parmod Nagarkar told mid-day that the deceased was residing with his family in Kandivali East’s Hanuman Nagar. “He was admitted to the hospital couple of days ago. The doctors there sent his swab samples for the COVID-19 test in which was tested positive. The man was then admitted in the Coronavirus ward after which he died while being treated,” he added.

The hospital authorities initially send his body to the Dhanukar Wadi cremation centre conduct the last rites. As the family objected to the body being cremated and social worker Sohail Rizvi and other local political leaders intervened and spoke to the police personnel and the hospital authority granted permission to bury the body. The family then took the body to a cemetery at the Western Express Highway in Goregaon East and conducted his last rites there late at night.

The MS said that according to the guidelines issued by the government the body of Coronavirus patients must be cremated.

