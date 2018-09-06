Norway builds world's tallest timber tower

international

Norway has completed the frame of the world's tallest timber building, which is being lauded for being environmentally friendly and fire resistant. The Mjos Tower, which is situated near and named after a lake located about 100 kilometres north of Oslo, saw its last beam hoisted by a crane this week.

Promoters say that using wood, a renewable material, makes it possible to reduce CO2 emissions compared to concrete, which is the primary material of residential buildings in cities. "Building with wood is helping us breathe in a better world," said businessman Arthur Buchardt, who added he began the project after being inspired by the Paris agreement on climate change.

Constructors say the building is fire resistant as it uses glue laminated timber that will only burn when continuously exposed to flames. When it opens in March 2019, the tower will surpass its 49-metre counterpart Treet, which previously held the record of the world's tallest wooden building and is located in Bergen. The Mjos Tower is to hold apartments, swimming pool, a hotel, offices, etc.

280 ft

Height of the tower with 18 floors

