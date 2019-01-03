Norway PM Erna Solberg to visit India next week

international

Erna Solberg. Pic/AFP

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will undertake a three-day visit to India from January 7 to hold talks on various issues 'to further expand the multifaceted partnership in areas of common interest.

Prime Minister Solberg is coming to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'Solberg will be paying a state visit to India from January 7-9 and accompanied by senior officials from her government and a large business delegation,' said Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

During the visit, the Norwegian Prime Minister will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and hold talks with Prime Minister Modi. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also call on Prime Minister Solberg.

Prime Minister Solberg will deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue and will also address India-Norway Business Summit.

'The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Solberg will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in bilateral cooperation and discuss ways to further expand the multifaceted partnership in areas of common interest,' the MEA statement said.

India and Norway enjoy close and multifaceted ties. Economic and technical cooperation are important facets of the bilateral relations.

More than 100 Norwegian companies have invested in India in areas such as shipbuilding, petroleum-related services, hydropower, clean energy, and IT services. Several major Indian companies are also present in Norway. The two nations have a mutual interest in sustainable use of ocean resources for the growth of their respective economies.

