Noshir Dadrawala won't step down as BPP trustee

Noshir Dadrawala

After walking out of a BPP board meeting in April and announcing that he was going to resign from his post, BPP trustee Noshir Dadrawala is now expected to continue his tenure.

The sudden change of events took place at Tuesday's BPP board meeting, during which Dadrawala apparently decided to retain his position. "He said that he will stay because he did not want to give the Trust another election to deal with," said Yezdi Desai, president, BPP.

"If he resigns now, we will have to hold another election for his post, and that is not possible as we already have an upcoming election for Munchi Cama's seat. We can't hold them simultaneously because the date for receiving nominations has gone by," he added.

In early April, Dadrawala walked out of a BPP meeting after an argument with Desai and trustee Kersi Randeria. Dadrawala later circulated a WhatsApp message announcing he's stepping down from the post.

