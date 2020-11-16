Not a fan of riding solo?

With video-streaming platforms facilitating the purchase of single songs — thereby rendering the archaic trend of making music available only via the sale of albums futile — several artistes switched gears to focus on solo renditions, years ago. Ask Darshan Raval what encourages artistes of his kind to still find promise in albums, and he points to the trend as an extension of one's desire, instead of a monetising strategy. "This is simply something I have wanted to create since five years," says Raval of his six-track album Judaiyaan, a reflection of the pangs of loneliness experienced by people in the last eight months.

"Also, an artiste can only weave stories together via albums, like we did for this one, where the theme of separation has been expressed in six different ways."

His first offering has him share the mic with Shreya Ghoshal as they render the tale of a love that was recently lost. "Another track discusses meeting a former partner, and throws light on a relationship that does not exist, even though the love does."

The Kamariya and Chogada hitmaker closes his album with a song that is a tribute to his mother.

