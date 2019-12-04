Not a rebel, says Pankaja Munde over rumours of BJP exit

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Estranged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde on Tuesday dispelled rumours about her being on the verge of quitting the party. She dismissed the speculation as 'misinterpretation' of her Facebook post.

The former minister, who lost her Parli assembly seat to cousin Dhananjay Munde of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), admitted that she was upset but the thought of revolting against her party would never come to her mind because 'rebellion is not in her blood'.

Pankaja is the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, one of the party's founding members who expanded the party's base in Maharashtra. After her father's accidental death that came after he became a union minister in 2014, Pankaja assumed a place of importance in the party. However, the feeling of being neglected did not leave her even though she was made a minister in the Maharashtra government.

Speculations were rife ever since Pankaja wrote on her Facebook account that in view of the changed political scenario, she would decide on a future course on December 12, the birth anniversary of her father, to be observed at Bhagwangad in Marathwada.

She expressed surprise over media reports that suggested she was on her way out. "I am upset because of the false news reports. I have never begged for posts or used pressure tactics. I'm introspecting and I will say whatever I have to say on December 12," she said. She also pointed out that earlier, the news of her wanting to be chief minister was planted.

