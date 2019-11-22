Not a single life lost due to preventive measures in J&K, says Centre

New Delhi: Justifying restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, the Centre said on Thursday that due to the preventive steps taken neither a single life was lost nor a single bullet fired. Attorney General K K Venugopal told the top court that instead of questions, the government should be "congratulated" for effectively handling of the situation in the erstwhile state after the "historic" and "unparalleled" decision of August 5.

He told a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana that had internet services been allowed after August 5, then with one click of a button, 10,000 messages could have been sent to thousands of separatists or other militant leaders to congregate which could have resulted in chaos and massive incidents of violence. "It is the past record which is being taken into account before taking any precautionary steps. The record shows series of terrorist incidents in the state.

In July, 2016, three dreaded terrorists including Burhan Wani were killed in an encounter following which restrictions were imposed for three months in the state. At that time not a single case was filed but now 20 petitions have been filed," Venugopal said. He told the bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai, that "Government of India should be congratulated for dealing with the situation in this manner. Not a single life was lost and not a single bullet was fired".

Shutdown continues

Shops, businesses and public transport were shut in most parts of Kashmir on the second day on Thursday, as posters warning shopkeepers against opening them appeared.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever