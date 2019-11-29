MENU

'Not a single tree leaf will be cut': Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stays Aarey car shed work

Updated: Nov 29, 2019, 17:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

He clarified that the stay was on the car shed at Aarey and not on the Metro project.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
A day after being sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray stayed the Aarey carshed work and said not a single tree will be cut until further notice.

He clarified in a press conference that the stay was on the car shed at Aarey and not on the Metro project.

Taking jibes at Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav said,"I didn't announce that I will become chief minister. I became the CM unexpectedly and did not want to run away from this responsibility."

He reiterated that overnight cutting of trees in Aarey was not acceptable.

A Supreme Court bench had last month sought a status report with pictures on plantation, transplantation and felling of trees in Aarey colony area. The Bombay High Court had on October 4 refused to declare Aarey Colony a forest and declined to quash the Mumbai municipal corporation's decision to allow felling of over 2,600 trees in the green zone to set up a metro car shed.

(With inputs from PTI)

