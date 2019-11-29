'Not a single tree leaf will be cut': Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stays Aarey car shed work
He clarified that the stay was on the car shed at Aarey and not on the Metro project.
A day after being sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray stayed the Aarey carshed work and said not a single tree will be cut until further notice.
He clarified in a press conference that the stay was on the car shed at Aarey and not on the Metro project.
Taking jibes at Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav said,"I didn't announce that I will become chief minister. I became the CM unexpectedly and did not want to run away from this responsibility."
He reiterated that overnight cutting of trees in Aarey was not acceptable.
A Supreme Court bench had last month sought a status report with pictures on plantation, transplantation and felling of trees in Aarey colony area. The Bombay High Court had on October 4 refused to declare Aarey Colony a forest and declined to quash the Mumbai municipal corporation's decision to allow felling of over 2,600 trees in the green zone to set up a metro car shed.
(With inputs from PTI)
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Preparations begin at Shivaji Park before Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Chief Minister