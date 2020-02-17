Not a single woman in Kejriwal Cabinet

New Delhi: Arvind Kerjiwal, a former Indian Revenue Service officer who successfully carved out an image as the leader of the common man, returned as the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term. Kejriwal, along with six other ministers, took oath on Sunday at a ceremony attended by special guests from different walks of life.

Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautama were administered oath along with Kejriwal on Sunday. All the six served as ministers under Kejriwal's previous government. Ironically, Kejriwal, who had appealed to women to go to vote and take men of their family along, and whose party received overwhelming votes from women, failed to accommodate even one woman MLA in his Cabinet. Even AAP's poll campaign had put the spotlight on women's issues — free bus rides for women, safety, etc.

According to the Indian Express, AAP received 60-percentage point votes from women and 49-percentage point from men. AAP registered a sweeping victory by winning 62 of the 70 Assembly seats with eight women candidates — Atishi Marlena, Rakhi Birla, Raj Kumari Dhillon, Preeti Tomar, Dhanwati Chandela, Parmila Tokas, Bhavna Gaur and Bandana Kumari — winning. Atishi, who won from Kalkaji and has served as a key advisor to Sisodia primarily on education policies that transformed public school education in Delhi, was also not inducted into Kejriwal's Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has sought cooperation from his rivals, the BJP and Congress, saying he has "forgiven" them for the remarks against him during the high-octane poll campaign. MP Parvesh Verma in a public meeting had termed Kejriwal a "terrorist". The AAP had planned to keep the swearing-in ceremony "Delhi-specific" and hence did not invite CMs of other states or political leaders.

"Your son has taken oath for the third time as Delhi chief minister. This is not my victory but yours," Kejriwal told the crowd at the Ramlila Maidan, adding there was no step-motherly treatment for anyone and he has worked for all in the past five years. Kejriwal spoke about the free facilities that his government had provided in the last five and said it would be a shame if he charged people for basic amenities like health and education. "...I should be ashamed if I charge those who take treatment in government hospitals or study in government schools," he said.

While lauding the people of Delhi for "changing" the politics of the country, Kejriwal said the name of India will resonate around the world because of this new-wave politics. "Politicians come and go but Delhi's 'nirmata' run Delhi," he said.

Around 50 people from different walks of life who have contributed to the development of the city during the last five years shared the stage with Kejriwal as special guests during his oath-taking ceremony.

Six

No. of people who took oath with Kerjriwal on Sunday

2013

Year Kejriwal first became CM

