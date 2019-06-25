Not an aam history

things-to-do

Inspired by a colonial exhibition in Byculla East, Sherlina Pimenta takes you through the unique evolution and history of the mango

The ongoing exhibition, Mindful Circulations, at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Byculla, has been curated to bring together artists from The Netherlands, Indonesia and India. Rooted in colonial history, the artworks on display represent global contemporary culture through personal narratives. As part of the exhibition, the museum is now organising a storytelling session, Mangifera Indica, where Sherline Pimenta K, a noted storyteller at Kathanika, takes inspiration from the works of artist Rashmimala, to delve into stories and the history of the mango fruit.

The artwork, in turn, draws from the book Colóquios by Garcia d'Orta, a 16th-century Portuguese physician, who was originally a resident of Mumbai and eventually settled in Goa. D'Orta's book mentions mangoes, including the variety named after Alfonso De Albuquerque, a Portuguese general.



Sherlina Pimenta

"We have mango festivals and yet, there is no discussion about its history. Many interesting stories that revolve around the mango are yet to be heard," says Pimenta, sharing one such story. "One of the reasons Babar came to India was for mangoes, but he didn't know the fruit is a seasonal one!"

In the session, she will also share mythological stories and musical odes to the king of fruits that she discovered during her research, and discuss recipes, its many varieties and even how a mango should be purchased. And for this, she will bring along eight varieties of the fruit. "It will help people understand their texture, smell and form," says believes, adding that she also aims to change the perception of those who eat only the Alphonso.

On: June 30, 11 am to 12.30 pm

At: Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Veer Mata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.

Call: 9689937437

