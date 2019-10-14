Not Anushka or Katrina, Salman Khan to romance Disha Patani in Radhe: India's Most Wanted Cop?

Salman Khan and Prabhu Dheva collaborated for the first time for Wanted back in 2009. It finally gave Bhai the success he desperately needed at that point in time. They are uniting again for Dabangg 3, and fans are expecting another rollicking entertainer from the duo. And even before we see what they have in store for us with the third film of the franchise, they are all set to treat the audiences with another cop drama, Radhe: India's Most Wanted Cop.

This film is releasing on EID 2020, instead of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which has been pushed infinitely. Talking about the leading lady, names of Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif popped up but now a report by Times Of India states that the makers are keen to cast Disha Patani for the part. The two looked smashing together in the Slow Motion song from Bharat, and we are not complaining if we get to see them in a full-fledged outing.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet. The one thing that is assured is that the film will be going on floors on November 4, 2019, and will release on EID 2020. And if you remember, Akshay Kumar has already booked the festival for his horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb, releasing on May 22, 2020. This shall be a clash looking forward to. On the work front, Disha Patani also has Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur, releasing on February 14, 2020.

And apart from Dabangg and Radhe, Khan is in talks with brother Sohail Khan for a project, reportedly Sher Khan, which has been in the news for a very long time. He also plans to do Atul Agnihotri's next production venture, reportedly Bodyguard 2. Wait, there's more! The actor also stated he's in talks for the sequel to Wanted and No Entry. It seems it shall be a hectic 2020 for Salman Khan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates