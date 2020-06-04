Not Chutki, Chhota Bheem gets married to Rajkumari Indumati, fans react!

For all those who watch Chhota Bheem, they all love the pair of Chhota Bheem and Chutki, but the show has taken a twist as he has got married to Rajkumari Indumati. Fans were expecting him to get married to Chutki and now they have taken to their Twitter account to share their thoughts on the same.

The reactions indicate they all were rooting for his childhood friend Chutki and wanting them to tie the knot. The first reaction that came out was when a user asked the makers why they did this. He wrote how Bheem and Chutki were made for each other.

Have a look at the tweet right here:

Why makers why have u done this?



Bheem nd chutki made for each other.. Bheem can't marry indumati

The way chutki care nd love bheem.. She deserves same in return#Bhutki is couple goals ♥ #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/XtK0To3q4N — KKâÂ¤ (@_Happy_soul__) June 3, 2020

The other one shared a famous meme and plastered the photos of the three central characters of the show, have a look:

Team Rashami Desai wrote how Chutki was 100 times better than Indumati:

Idk who will believe but I always noticed that indumati was always insecure of chutki when she used to be with bheem & used to flaunt that flower on her ponytail dumbly!



Chutki was 100 times better than that control freak dumb looking indumati!#MyPOV#JusticeForChutki#Chutki pic.twitter.com/1yfUn33Y38 — Team Rashami Desai (@PsychologistAsd) June 3, 2020

And last but not the least, one of the users shared a photo of Chutki and wrote how she was happy about trending on social media and distributing laddoos to everyone except Bheem. Have a look:

Chutki after seeing herself trending ðÂÂÂðÂÂ­

She is wandering around and giving laddus to everyone except Bheem ðÂÂÂ #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/Zc65h5iDLW — âÂªï¸Âá´Âá´ÂÊÂá´Â á´Âá´Âá´Â âÂªï¸Â (@SanaMyLadyluck) June 3, 2020

Chhota Bheem has been one of the most loved and popular cartoons on Indian television and has inspired a lot of feature films and television shows. It started in August 2011 and almost a decade later, still continues to be successful.

