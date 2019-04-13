Not fighting against any specific individual, says Shatrughan Sinha

national

The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls was held on April 11. The Lok Sabha elections for the 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar is scheduled to be conducted in all the seven phases. The results will be announced on May 23

Patna (Bihar): Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Friday said that he was not fighting against any specific individual. "I had promised that whatever situation might come, the location will be the same. I am not against any specific individual," former BJP leader said while talking to reporters here.

Terming the BJP candidate from Patna Sahib and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as a good man, Sinha said: "Ravi Shankar Prasad belongs to a good family. I see him as my family friend and I respect him a lot. I agree with what he said that this fight is between the ideologies in Patna."

Sinha said that the final decision is in the hands of the people of Bihar. "I believe that the people of Bihar love me. I have faith that in this election, a new record will be made. For us, the biggest star is the people of Patna," he said while asserting that he is the candidate of the "grand-alliance."

Sinha was critical of BJP leadership since last a few years. Once the BJP decided to field Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, a seat which Shatrughan won in 2009 and 2014, he switched over to the Congress party.

