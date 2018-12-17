(Not) for one-time use

things-to-do

A festival aims to make sustainable practices accessible to children by teaching them how to repair, re-purpose and reuse

The reuse and recycling workshops help children explore the possibilities of sustainable choices

The sheer volume of plastic that makes up a child's world today is extraordinary. From stationery, water bottles, lunchboxes to toys, the material is omnipresent. Besides, hand-me-downs are a thing of the past - what's-broken-can-be-replaced is the philosophy little consumers grow up with. The Junk Art Festival this Sunday aims to encourage young minds to look beyond this use-and-throw lifestyle.

"Children today are growing up in an era where everything is about one-time usability. At the same time, not using [plastic] is not an option," says Oindrila Purohit, founder-director of Grooming Babies Global Pvt Ltd, which is organising the festival in collaboration with the NCPA. "We also keep talking about sustainability and conservation, but we don't show them how to put the principles into practice. So we will be teaching kids how to create alternatives by reusing, re-purposing and recycling everyday objects," she adds.

Participants are required to bring a plastic bag, book to swap and old newspaper. Four- to seven-year-olds are also required to bring along an old white scarf or handkerchief, while those aged eight and above need to get an old T-shirt as well. "Plastic bags can be re-purposed as friendship bands, while old T-shirts can turn into cool tote bags. We will be using newspapers as canvases," informs Purohit. Children can also take part in best-out-of-waste games, and kitchen waste gardening workshops.

One of the highlights of the festival is a junk musical circle, where music will be created from PVC pipes. A specially devised puppet play called The Twisted Tale of Trash will also be staged. "Several countries the world over are now focusing on reusing plastic to build roads and even buy waste from other countries to convert it into electric energy," she elaborates. "The play takes off from these developments to portray the story of how a coral world is saved by puppets."

ON: December 23, 10 am to 1.30 pm

AT: Sunken Garden and Experimental Theatre Garden, NCPA, Nariman Point.

CALL: 9819554496

ENTRY: Rs 800 per child; Rs 200 per parent/adult

