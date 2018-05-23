Not funny! Indian athletes with broad smiles rejected for Asian Games

Nineteen athletes and two officials have been told by the Indian Olympic Association to resend their photos in proper format immediately to process their accreditations

Unusual as it may sound, but flashing a wide smile while getting clicked proved costly for several Indian track and field athletes, as their accreditations for the upcoming Asian Games were rejected by the organisers.



Nineteen athletes and two officials have been told by the Indian Olympic Association to resend their photos in proper format immediately to process their accreditations. The deadline for applying for accreditation is over but the IOA has assured that the organisers will consider these cases.



"The IOA had sent us the strict guidelines about the accreditation process. It may seem funny but the organisers, in fact, gave guidelines that you cannot smile on your photo and you cannot show your teeth and you have to take it on white background," an official said. No big name is among the 19 athletes except for reigning women's 400m Asian champion and Rio Olympian Nirmala Sheoran.

