Not gone with the wind

things-to-do

You don't have to think twice before wearing a skirt in the monsoon breeze. Designers share hacks on how to avoid a Marilyn Monroe moment

Marilyn Monroe Pic /Getty images

While windy days are a blessing in the humidity we seem to be settling back into, it's a bit of a hassle if you're wearing a dress or a skirt. Picture this — you're walking in for a meeting and are taken by surprise by a gush of wind that kind of flares up your skirt in your face. Yes, it would make for a Marilyn Monroe moment, but only a few can manage to look graceful on such occasions.

Even Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II get the practicality of being wind-swept — as British royalties, they can't afford such slip-ups. So, the two have their own tricks to avoid finding themselves such situations. The nonagenarian queen, for example, is said to use pea-sized lead weights on the hem of her skirt. She even puts them in her coats — one on each side of the split — to even it up. This essentially blocks the wind by weighing the skirt down. The Duchess of Cambridge, on the other hand, has devised her own tactic of wearing static-creating bodysuits underneath to help the skirt cling to them — a secret that Meghan Markle is privy to now.

The easiest way, which stylist Indrakshi Pattanaik Malik swears by, is to apply some lotion or hairspray on your legs (after making sure your skin doesn't react to it). "Put some around the hem area if it's not too light. If the dress or skirt is in chiffon, then apply it on the entire leg. This helps build static, ensuring the skirt does not fly up that easily. It's a practice gymnasts follow," she explains.

Here are some more tricks you can try to make sure you aren't caught off-guard.

Material matters



Queen Elizabeth

Avoid dresses that are more than 60 per cent synthetic, georgette or chiffon, as they don't retain their shape and are easily caught in a gush of wind. If you have to wear chiffon, do an invisible stitch — using a thread in the same colour as the garment — on the front and back of the skirt from the sides. Even skater or flared options are prone to flying out of hand.

Opt for a dress made with cotton, a stiffer fabric, or something that comes with a thicker lining to make sure it stays put.

You can also wear stretchy shorts underneath for the static affect. Make sure it matches your dress in case there's a malfunction.

Fitted options



Priyanka Chopra

The best way to avoid this is to go for a pencil skirt or a tube dress. This won't fly around even if it has slits because it'll take the shape of your body.

A wrap-around skirt is the second most feasible wind-resistant option as it fits you perfectly, while being comfortable. Besides, there's still fabric underneath to make sure everything is covered even if it flies up.

While a fitted dress is your best bet, make sure it's not too tight or you will face another problem — it will rise up, irrespective of whether it's windy or not.

Hem heavy



Alia Bhatt

Buy a skirt with an embroidery or embellishments on the border, which will help weigh it down. If not, you can also stitch a border at the hem, just like you put the fall on a saree. The idea is to make the hem heavier if the skirt is light.

You can opt for a layered hem at the end of the dress/skirt. This will break the motion when it gives in and starts flying.

A dress or skirt with buttons will make sure that it breaks the upward motion of the skirt. So, your outfit at least won't fly all the way up.

DIY hacks

Tape one-rupee coins on the inside of the skirt/dress near the hem. This will weigh the skirt down. You can also use five-rupee coins if it's a chiffon garment. If you are wearing a dark shade, you can even stick the coins on the outside

Opt for a sling bag and wear it across your torso

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates