'Not in our blood to take someone else's money': MSRTC employees on finding bag full of cash

Two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees, a driver and a bus conductor, have been lauded for their honesty after they returned a bag full of cash amounting to Rs 60,000 to a passenger. The state transport minister called the employees on Thursday night to congratulate them.



The woman while receiving her bag

An MSRTC official said that the Shivneri class bus was on the Palghar-Swargate route on Thursday. The woman passenger had boarded the bus near Pimpri-Chinchwad. She got down at the last stop, Swargate, Pune.

While checking the bus after all the passengers had left, bus driver Babasaheb Shaikh and conductor Tanvir Raje, whose shift hours had ended, found a purse with some cash and documents. They found the contact details of the owner of the purse and contacted the woman, who was in tears when the duo returned the bag to her at the depot.

Transport minister Anil Parab said he was touched by the incident. "Such incidents not only make us feel proud but instil a sense of confidence and trust regarding the MSRTC among commuters," he said. "It is not in our blood to take someone else's money. It is important to maintain the reputation of MSRTC which has been operating throughout the COVID-19 lockdown," said driver Babasaheb Shaikh. Conductor Tanvir Raje said that it was their job to be honest and perform their duties sincerely.

