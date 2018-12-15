Not including Ravindra Jadeja in XI is a mistake, says Vaughan

cricket

Ravindra Jadeja

For the second time in one year Team India fielded an all-pace attack combination in the Perth Test yesterday and it is to be seen if the move proves as successful as it did during the Johannesburg Test against SA in January.

As expected, the decision got its share disapprovals. It certainly did not go down well with former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who is part of the host broadcaster's commentary team. "I think India have made a mistake by not including Ravindra Jadeja. He is a complete package and would have been an asset on a pitch where the cracks will get bigger," said Vaughan.

