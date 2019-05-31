Not just content but Kartik Aaryan films are high on music too

bollywood

"When it comes to the soundtrack of his films, the makers are also walking an extra mile to ensure that the music is good. After all, right from the days of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he has enjoyed so many popular songs," reveals a source

With delivering back-to-back hits, youth's favourite Kartik Aaryan over the course of time has emerged as the new box-office's wonder boy. And while the USP of his films has been entertaining content, one can't overlook the fact that all his films have been packed with great soundtracks as well.

Be it Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety or the recently released Luka Chuppi, this Bollywood heartthrob's films have boasted of several musical chartbusters like – 'Coca Cola', 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', 'Bom Diggy Diggy', 'Dil Chori', 'Poster Lagwa Do', 'Chak Glassi', 'Ban Gaya Kutta' and others. Hence it is not at all surprising that apart from the content there is a huge expectation on the musical front from his upcoming films – Pati Patni Aur Woh and Imtiaz Ali's next.

In fact, sources claim that the makers of Kartik's films are leaving no stones unturned in order to ensure that the soundtrack of the films are great. "When it comes to the soundtrack of his films, the makers are also walking an extra mile to ensure that the music is good. After all, right from the days of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he has enjoyed so many popular songs," reveals a source.

Well, we are eagerly waiting to see what Kartik's next films – BR Films Pati Patni Aur Woh, where he is sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar; and his film with Imtiaz Ali where he is paired with Sara Ali Khan have to offer in terms of music. Going by Kartik's musical journey so far, it won't be surprising that these two films too shall deliver a couple of chartbusters.

