Not just T20: Cheteshwar Pujara roars back to form with 73 for Yorkshire

Cheteshwar Pujara during his stint with Yorkshire last month

Cheteshwar Pujara carried on his fine form in the Royal London One-Day Cup scoring a 96-ball 73 to guide Yorkshire to 247-9 against Warwickshire at Headingley, Leeds yesterday. Batting at No. 3, Pujara entered with his side reeling at 85-2 in the 14th over. However, the Saurashtra batsman, who hit seven boundaries, managed to salvage the situation and ensure his side set a respectable target. Other than Pujara's 73, Tom Kohler-Cadmore chipped in with 39, while Adam Lyth scored 38 in what was otherwise a pretty ordinary batting performance by the Yorks.

For the Warks, spinner

Jeetan Patel was the pick of the bowlers, with four for 33 in his 10 overs. Pacer Olly Stone picked two. Earlier, Pujara, who was going through a lean patch in England, had shrugged off his poor form in county cricket, with a fine 92-ball 82 recently against Durham to silence his critics. The knock included five boundaries. Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored a brilliant 151-ball 164 as Yorkshire hammered Durham by 142 runs in that Royal London One-Day Cup match. Pujara will return to India for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June.

