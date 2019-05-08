Not lost in translation

things-to-do

Explore the world of literary translations at a talk featuring a writer and a journalist

Sahitya Akadem and Meenakshi Shedde

Listen to a conversation between journalist, mid-day columnist and film critic Meenakshi Shedde and Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Jerry Pinto. The discussion revolves around Pinto's views and the methods he applies for his English translations of famous Marathi literary works, including Sachin Kundalkar's Cobalt Blue, Malika Amar Shaikh's I Want to Destroy Myself and Baburao Bagul's When I Hid My Caste.

Shedde will dive deep into the various layers in Pinto's translations. "What is fascinating is that it gives you a lot of insights into the way in which the other half lives," Shedde says, speaking about how Pinto's work sheds light on the lives of people whom the society considers to be culturally backward.

"We are extremely lucky to live in a cultural hub like India, where even the average person speaks at least two to three languages; we grow up multi-lingual," says Shedde, explaining how language and culture go hand in hand in this country, where you need both elements individually to understand the other, and both together to make a good translation.

At The Magic Room, 331, Champaklal Estate, Road No 29, Sion East.

On May 12, 4 pm to 6 pm

Call 9867707414

