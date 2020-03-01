Karan Singh Grover's ink art at London Fashion Week. And here's the story behind it!

When not acting, Karan Singh Grover is into art. He has been giving the abstract painting a shot for a while now. The latest on his front is that his artworks have crossed over to the sartorial scene on the runway. Grover's wife Bipasha Basu's best buddy is designer Rocky S. He chanced upon the actor's ink art. Impressed, the designer fashioned Grover's black pen and ink art on the outfits for models walking at his couture presentation during London Fashion Week.

Says Grover, "Rocky has always liked my art. He told me about his collection, Rebirth, and said 'Why don't you make something for me?' It was a dream come true for me."

Well, there are a lot of actors in Bollywood with hidden talents that are now getting recognised due to social media. For instance, Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are fantastic singers, and Salman Khan's painting skills are now known to all. Coming back to Grover, he's all set to reunite with Basu for another horror film, titled Aadat, produced by Mika Singh and directed by Bhushan Patel. The film is all set to release this year. This would be the couple's second film together after 2015's Alone.

