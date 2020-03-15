Not only Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's mother, Papri Paul is also a jabra Shah Rukh Khan fan!

It's not only Rajkummar Rao who is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan but also girlfriend Patralekhaa's mother, Papri Paul. The two caught up with King Khan at Mannat. Paul shared snapshots of their meeting on social media. Rao has reportedly said that he was among those to stand outside SRK's abode to catch a glimpse of the superstar. From being one of those fans outside Mannat to being welcomed inside, for Rao, it's been quite a journey.

Ever since Rao has started his career in the industry, he has always spoken about his admiration for Khan and how he regards him as his inspiration. And there are a lot of similar traits between the actors. First, they both are driven by their unconventional looks and blazing talent.

Secondly, they both are outsiders and came to make a mark for themselves without any Godfather. And lastly, they both are admired for their craft and tenacity. Rao has carved a niche for himself and is regarded as one of the best in the business in terms of performance. And Khan has been a global phenomenon for decades. It would be great to see them in a film together.

On the work front, Khan will finally be back on the big screen, albeit in a cameo in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He's also touted to have a special appearance in Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah.

