'Not paying docs is a matter of shame': Petition to address issue sent to PM

Following mid-day's report on COVID-19 frontline warriors in Maharashtra and Delhi not being paid for the last three months, an online petition has been sent to the President of India, Prime Minister and the CMs of the states concerned, demanding that the issue be addressed immediately.

Communication activist BN Kumar, who initiated the online campaign, #FronlineWorkersMatter, said, "The non-payment of salaries to frontline health workers is a matter of shame. Wonder what happened to all those salutes, fly-pasts, aartis and music for these selfless workers. It's shocking." He added, "These people are just passing the buck. CM Uddhav [Thackeray] asked the Public Health Principal Secretary to look into the Thane case. Arvind Kejriwal's office passed it onto the health department, which in turn asked the MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi]. But the doctors, nurses and other staff are yet to get justice. Very sad state of affairs."

In its report on October 2, this newspaper had highlighted the plight of frontline warriors from Thane and that of Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi, who were not paid salaries for months and were forced to protest.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) runs healthcare establishments in eight out of eleven districts of Delhi, which include Hindu Rao Hospital, Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Disease Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Rajen Babu TB Hospital and Mrs Giridhari Lal Maternity Hospital, apart from numerous clinics and dispensaries. The North MCD employs at least 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors, and 1,500 nursing officers across its medical facilities. Most of the staffers have not been paid since June 15.

Dr Amarinder S Malhi, ex-president, Resident Doctors Association, AIIMS, Delhi said, "The fact is that no one is bothered. We have now written to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking his intervention, but till Saturday evening, the situation remained the same. Instead of paying extra compensation for their round-the-clock service in taking care of COVID-19 patients, the frontline warriors are being deprived of basic remuneration, and that is unfair."

In their letter to Baijal, dated October 9, the association described the situation as "tyrannical" and said that it was "adversely affecting all the workers mentally and physically." "Through this letter we would like to convey and express the gravity of our peril. An emolument is an imperative way to enliven one's attitude… it seems like penial servitude than morale discipline," the letter stated. The association has demanded immediate payment of wages and arrears.

