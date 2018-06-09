Not Preity Zinta; It's Preity G Zinta now!

Numerologist Sanjay Jumaani, who has been recommending 'numerically' suitable names to B-Town folk, says the G is also for goodluck and God bless

Preity Zinta

After Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja, we now have Preity G Zinta. Yesterday, the actor took to Twitter and wrote, "I have decided to take the G from my husband's name. One G is Goodenough for me. (sic)."

Preity Zinta wed US-based financial analyst Gene Goodenough in February 2016. Over two years later, she has decided to add her husband's initials to her name. Numerologist Sanjay Jumaani, who has been recommending 'numerically' suitable names to B-Town folk, says the G is also for goodluck and God bless. Let's see how Preity's life plays out with her new name.

Meanwhile, Sonam's decision to change her name on social media to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had her fans divided. "Just changing my name doesn't make me any less of a feminist. Kapoor is also my father's name, a man's name. I wanted to keep both my identities. It was my personal choice. Somebody judging me for my choice is like challenging what feminism stands for," laughed Sonam Kapoor, amused at the various interpretations that the term has acquired.

