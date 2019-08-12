Not quite crazy

food

A tiny new Shivaji Park eatery serving VFM fast food has decent fare, but the service is a let down

Cheese chicken popcorn. Pics/Ashish Raje

FOOD: DECENT

AMBIENCE: VIBRANT

SERVICE: SLOW

COST: POCKET-FRIENDLY

VERDICT: 0.5/4

Decades after it got rechristened, Swantraveer Savarkar Marg still goes by its colonial moniker — Cadell Road. A century ago, there were open rice fields here. But it now has a posh swagger and iconic landmarks like Shivaji Park, Mahim Dargah and the Siddhivinayak Temple, among others. Along this stretch, there are several drive-and-you-miss-it eateries. On an overcast afternoon, the blood orange interiors of Fou – The Crazy Cafe stand out through the glass door. The tiny place is empty and there is pop-rock music playing as we settle into our seats. The plastic bottle and glass don’t suit our eco-friendly disposition. We realise that the place could look rather busy with only a few people present.



The all American burger

While the interiors are nothing out of the ordinary (or, in other words, “crazy”), the DC-cum-Marvel Last Supper painting (picked up from Chor Bazaar, we are told) is the most striking piece of decor. We announce that we are hungry enough to eat two elephants. But the staff’s response is rather feeble. We’ve heard nice things about the three cheese pizza ('299), but when it arrives after what feels like an eternity-and-a-half, it tastes just like any other thin crust pizza. The distinct taste of different cheeses is missing. Next, the cheese chicken popcorn ('279) — which arrives after we keep peeping through the glass window — is a lot more flavourful. The cheese sauce drizzled on it and generous peri peri sprinkling give the taste buds a sensory kick.

Much later, the hot chocolate ('159) that comes steaming in a large cup looks just like what the doctor ordered on a gloomy day. Rich and overpoweringly sweet, it has the right blend of cocoa and milk, and makes the child in you happy. The all American burger ('289) is up next. This, too, takes forever to arrive. But it has the juiciest of chicken patties, and we are impressed. They have limited drinks options, and the non-alcoholic peach beer ('149) seems more like a juice with some amount of froth. Skip it, we say.



Hot chocolate

Now, we could order more food. But the exceptionally slow service is wearing our patience thin. Overall, the place has plenty of pocket-friendly options that are delectable, but you must go only if you have enough time on your hands (and are not as hungry as we were). Also, did you hear us say, “Thank god for free WiFi!”

At Fou - The Crazy Cafe, Bhagirathi Sadan, Old Cadell Road, Shivaji Park, Dadar West.

Time 12 pm to 12 am

Call 8108101414

4/4 EXCEPTIONAL, 3/4 EXCELLENT, 2/4 VERY GOOD, 1/4 GOOD, 0.5/4 AVERAGE

