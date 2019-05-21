Not quite purple

things-to-do

Lilac, a colour that was big in the '80s, has made a comeback, this time on pantsuits. Ladies and gentlemen (yes, the men can wear it too), here's how to work the shade like a fashion week pro

Neha Dhupia

It's a trend that we've borrowed from the '80s, and it continues to rule wardrobes despite making a return as long back as last year. The pantsuit is here stay. And to go with the weather, and all things summer, a menswear-inspired grey check variant, which would've been perfect until December, has now gone feminine and lilac. "It's not yellow or pink or anything as dramatic. A shade of purple that's in between [suits everyone]. The acidic pastel offers a fresh look that works for most complexions," says stylist and costume designer Indrakshi Pattanaik Malik.

You can pair the jacket with a variety of trouser styles, but ankle length cropped are most popular. "Again, it works for all body types and you can even use a belt to cinch your waist to give yourself more shape. Opt for a pair of white sneakers if you don't want the look to feel all buttoned up, or dress it up for the evening with a pair of heels," adds Malik.

For The Men



Ranveer Singh

Yes, the guys can sport lilac too. And here's a tip, it looks better on those with some facial hair.

* Go for a monotone suit and wear a shirt in a similar shade or in white. If you are dressing for a casual event, you could choose a printed shirt or a tee.

* Make sure you wear matching socks since they will show when you sit. Wearing darker socks is a fashion faux pas.

* Pump up the look with fun sneakers. Avoid black shoes - too much of a contrast.

* A hat is a great summer accessory, but don't choose one in a pop colour.

* If you are well built, opt for a darker shade of lilac and get it tailor made.

How women can wear it



Hina Khan

Television actor Hina Khan wore a lighter variation of the shade at Cannes while new mom Neha Dhupia chose it for an outing back home. What matters most when it comes to picking the right suit is the fabric.

* Opt for fluid and soft fabrics like crepe if you are curvy. Those with broad shoulders should tie a belt around the blazer to cinch the waist. You can even find a bling lilac belt.

* Monotones or shades from the same family work best for the bottom. A silk shirt in a lighter or darker lilac is ideal; white is a safe option. A blouse or shirt with lace is an option if it's not a casual affair. A monotone suit will make you look slimmer, and the overall look, expensive and chic.

* Nude or heels in pop colours, especially hot pink heels will go well. Silver is another good option.

* A scarf which has a tone of lilac even if in bursts will make the vibe more graceful and can also be worn during the day.

* Accessorise the suit with thin, layered gold necklaces.

* Keep your make-up nude, especially the lips. And pick matte over gloss. Stay away from bold eye make-up.

