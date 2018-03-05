Not right to speculate about Manohar Parrikar's health condition, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Goa unit on Sunday said it was incorrect to speculate about the health condition of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar



The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Goa unit on Sunday said it was incorrect to speculate about the health condition of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar, after one public appearance since February 15, has been hospitalised and is under medical care for ailments ranging from mild pancreatitis, dehydration and low blood pressure, according to official statements.

Addressing questions from the media for the first time about Parrikar's health since he was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15, Goa BJP General Secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavade said, "When we met him, we spoke about organisational issues, he is routinely checking files, but he does not meet people, because doctors have advised him rest. "We cannot indulge in detailed speculation. It is not right. It is not done to ask about personal life, is a wrong thing," he said.

Goa BJP President Vinay Tendulkar, who was also present at the press conference, said it was only due to the prayers by Goans across communities and treatment by doctors, the CM could return briefly on February 22 and present the annual budget in the state legislative assembly.

