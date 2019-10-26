MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Not rumali roti, but Pashtuni man's 'chadar' roti-making skills will blow your mind

Updated: Oct 26, 2019, 16:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

In the video, the man is seen creating round rotis using his whole body and not just his hands.

Pic courtesy/Harsh Goenka's Twitter account
Pic courtesy/Harsh Goenka's Twitter account

Ever tried making rotis and failed? Well, we know how tough it can be to make round rotis.
Even tougher is making roomali rotis which are as thin as paper. Now, imagine making a roti
as thin as paper and as big as a bedsheet! Impossible, right? Wrong. A Pashtuni man has done it and it has been caught on camera.

In the video, the man is seen creating round rotis using his whole body and not just his hands. He then puts it on a cylindrical tube so that it gets cooked. The video was shared by business tycoon Harsh Goenka. Take a look at it here:

Twitterati responded to the video and praised the man for being so skillful. 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

world newsviral videos

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2019: Dhananjay Munde defeats Pankaja Munde

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK