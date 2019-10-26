Not rumali roti, but Pashtuni man's 'chadar' roti-making skills will blow your mind

Ever tried making rotis and failed? Well, we know how tough it can be to make round rotis.

Even tougher is making roomali rotis which are as thin as paper. Now, imagine making a roti

as thin as paper and as big as a bedsheet! Impossible, right? Wrong. A Pashtuni man has done it and it has been caught on camera.

In the video, the man is seen creating round rotis using his whole body and not just his hands. He then puts it on a cylindrical tube so that it gets cooked. The video was shared by business tycoon Harsh Goenka. Take a look at it here:

We have all heard of ‘roomali’ roti. Ever heard of a ‘chadar’ roti. Can feed the entire family and more! pic.twitter.com/Qtu7iBRm6D — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 25, 2019

Twitterati responded to the video and praised the man for being so skillful.

