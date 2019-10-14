Not Saif Ali Khan, R. Madhavan to star with Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2.0

When the sequel to the 2005 comedy Bunty Aur Babli was announced, we were hoping to see Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji together on the big screen as their eponymous characters that con for fun and revel in their despicable profession. This Shaad Ali directorial was the second-highest grosser when it released and the Kajra Re song became a national rage and craze.

14 years later, Mukerji is all set to be back as Babli but Bachchan won't be his Bunty this time. The makers (Yash Raj Films) signed Saif Ali Khan for the sequel but the actor opted out after agreeing to be a part of the film due to reasons best known to him. Now, a report by Bollywood Hungama states R. Madhavan has been roped in for the titular role. A source says, "After Saif informed the makers that he wanted to step out of Bunty Aur Babli 2.0, they were on the lookout for a suitable actor, and Madhavan fit the bill perfectly. He loved the script and came on board immediately. The film went on floors last week."

Not just the lead actor, the makers have also roped in a new director to helm the sequel. Version 2.0 will be directed by Varun V. Sharma, who was one of the assistant directors on YRF's previous outings like Kill Dil and Sultan. The film also stars Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh in pivotal roles.

Mukerji is currently gearing up for Mardaani 2, which is all set to release on December 13. Saif has been associated with Yash Raj Films for over 25 years and the production house has given him multiple hits like Yeh Dillagi, Hum Tum, and Salaam Namaste. We wonder what compelled him to draw his name out of the comedy.

