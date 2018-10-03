Not Sara Ali Khan, but a new face to essay the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter

bollywood

As he launches his second production house, Saif Ali Khan kicks off nationwide hunt for debutant for his next; daughter Sara Ali Khan was previously rumoured to do the film

Sara Ali Khan

The industry was abuzz with speculations of Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara sharing screen space in Filmistaan director Nitin Kakkar's next, after the filmmaker admitted to offering a project to the duo.

While the rumours of collaborating with his daughter were later quashed by Saif, mid-day has now learnt that the family comedy - tentatively titled Jawani Jaaneman - will launch a new face instead. The chosen one will reportedly essay the role of Saif's daughter.



Saif Ali Khan

Interestingly, the movie will also mark the star's return to production under his newly launched banner, Black Knight Films. It may be noted that Happy Ending (2014) was the last project to have come out of Saif's previous banner, Illuminati Films.

A source close to the development reveals that the makers are already conducting auditions across metro cities for the female lead. "Since it is an author-backed role, the makers are on the lookout for someone who is talented enough to pull off the part. Casting director Shruti Mahajan has started screening aspirants from across the country. They are keen to zero in on a girl in the next two months so that they can prep her for the big debut, well before the film rolls early next year."



Jay Shewakramani

Jay Shewakramani of Northern Light Films, who is co-producing the project with Saif, is currently neck-deep in auditions. He says, "Besides conducting nationwide screen tests, Shruti has reached out to agents in the UK and the US as well."

Shewakramani adds that the "clean, fun family comedy" is right up Saif's alley. "The film revolves around a 40-something man refusing to grow up and act his age. Saif and I have successfully worked together creatively in Race (2008) and Race 2 (2013) [Shewakramani was the creative producer at Tips]. We are close friends and understand each other's creative ideas."

