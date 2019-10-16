Not Satte Pe Satte, Rohit Shetty-Farah Khan to buy the rights of this Hollywood film

Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty's long-in-the planning remake of Satte Pe Satte (1982), which will star Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma, is making news again. The original was produced by Romu Sippy and directed by Raj N Sippy, but the remake rights rest with Rajesh Vasani. Those in the know say he is in no mood to part with the rights.

Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan

If trade sources are to be believed, the makers are now keen on buying the rights of the Hollywood film, Seven Brides For Seven Brothers (1954), as Satte Pe Satta was based on it. This means Khan and Shetty will have to use another title and cannot take any references from Satte Pe Satte.

According to reports, the new remake will star Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma and it's apparently titled Sattrangi. The movie was supposed to go on floors next year and is likely to release in the first half of 2021. Rohit is currently shooting for his cop-drama Sooryavanshi which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The film is set to release on March 27, 2020. As for Farah Khan, she will be hosting non-fiction Backbenchers which is set to premiere on October 19, 2019. Her first guests were Parineeti Chopra and Sania Mirza. There will be a total of 20 episodes, with a new episode airing every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. A one-of-a-kind web quiz show, 'Backbenchers' adds fun and a whole lot of laughter to the idea of a classroom.

