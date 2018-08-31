Not seen such aggression that Virat Kohli displays: Syed Kirmani

cricket

"I have hardly seen anybody bat and perform so consistently

Syed Kirmani

Former national chief selector Syed Kirmani termed India skipper Virat Kohli an exceptional talent as compared to players from the last few decades. "I have hardly seen anybody bat and perform so consistently. He is outstanding in all three formats of the game," Kirmani, who represented India from 1976 to 1986, told mid-day recently.

Kohli has scored 5994 runs in 69 Tests with a staggering average of 54.49. In ODIs, he has registered 9779 runs with an average of 58.20 in 211games. In the ongoing Pataudi Trophy in England, Kohli is the top run-getter with 440 runs.

Kirmani felt the swashbuckling batsman's current performance in England will be a significant mark in his career. "Kohli is capable of breaking any record. I don't think he ever thinks about records, but instead concentrates on his effort.

"He is a leader, who always leads from the front. He is also very focused on winning every match," the former wicketkeeper-batsman added. Kirmani, who played 88 Tests and 49 ODIs, felt Kohli's aggression is exemplary. "I have never seen such aggression that Kohli displays. The only other who displayed little aggression was Sourav Ganguly," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates